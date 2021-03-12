TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 2,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.06.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

