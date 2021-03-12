TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $9,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TAC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

