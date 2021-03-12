TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Brett Gellner Purchases 49,869 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03.

Brett Gellner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94.

TransAlta stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,975. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$12.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.63.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

