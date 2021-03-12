Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) PT Lowered to $33.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of TBIO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,488. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.