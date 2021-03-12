Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Transocean worth $100,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 573,901 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 287,617 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

