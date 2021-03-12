Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 2,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

