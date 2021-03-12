Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,339. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

