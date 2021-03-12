Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Insider Buys £149.50 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,495 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.32).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,564 ($20.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,447.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,295.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,587 ($20.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.78.

TPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

