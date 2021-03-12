TRB Advisors LP Has $9.86 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TRB Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 4.4% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 14.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 107.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in S&P Global by 23.3% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.61. 5,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

