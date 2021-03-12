TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on THS. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,725. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172,854 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.