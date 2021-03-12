Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,417. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It develops Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

