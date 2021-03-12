Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.29 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.44. 265,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,302,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.11. The company has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $244.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

