Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,430,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 176,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 339,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,323,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

