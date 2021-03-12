Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,830 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.47.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.