Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

PH traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.64. 7,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.24. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $302.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

