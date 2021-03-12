Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,583,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. 396,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,762,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

