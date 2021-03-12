Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Moderna by 234.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,744,597 shares in the company, valued at $285,468,407.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,966,015 shares of company stock worth $612,546,671. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.25. 83,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,702,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.79. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

