Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,011 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 105,124 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,452,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $63,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 340,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,221,121. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.18 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

