Trigran Investments Inc. Has $30.98 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for about 4.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of SiTime worth $30,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,892. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -148.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,273,179.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,264. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

