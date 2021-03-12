Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. The company traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 21611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $206,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,558 shares of company stock worth $5,059,886 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

