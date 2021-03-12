Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $72.74. Approximately 1,116,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 446,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,558 shares of company stock worth $5,637,966. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

