Triton International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 14,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,692% compared to the typical volume of 792 call options.

NYSE TRTN opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triton International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Triton International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 1,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Triton International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

