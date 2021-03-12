TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Taryn R. Owen Sells 15,000 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TBI stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $788.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

