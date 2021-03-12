Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Lifted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $37,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. 84,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,601. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

