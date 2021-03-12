Truist Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $130.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

Shares of CVX opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

