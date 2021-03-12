Truist Securiti Comments on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $55.55 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.80.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

