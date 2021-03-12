Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Truxton stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $52.39. 555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.68. Truxton has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.