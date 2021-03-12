Tsai Capital Corp Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tsai Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000. Netflix accounts for 6.4% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $508.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

