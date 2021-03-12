Tsai Capital Corp Makes New $403,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.4% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 321,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,143,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

