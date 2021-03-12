Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Earns “NA” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their na rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.64.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 188,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.80. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

