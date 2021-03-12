Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,945 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.43 on Wednesday, hitting $443.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,833. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

