Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,980 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,495 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,424 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,624,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,897 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. 67,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

