Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price fell 5.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $63.42 and last traded at $63.48. 21,645,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 24,214,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

Specifically, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,975. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.