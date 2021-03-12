Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.50.

TYL stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $410.38. 10,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,648. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

