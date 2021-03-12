Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,893,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,488,098. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

