Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

