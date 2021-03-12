UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBX. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.33 ($122.75).

ETR KBX traded down €0.78 ($0.92) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €105.66 ($124.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,785 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €108.43 and a 200 day moving average of €106.53. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

