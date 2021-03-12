UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.84.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

