Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 650.8% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UURAF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 112,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

