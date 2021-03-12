UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $40,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after buying an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after buying an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.