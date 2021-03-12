Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $361.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $298.00 to $361.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.35.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.23. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $3,986,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.