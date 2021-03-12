Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $360.00 at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.69.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $29.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $318.01. The company had a trading volume of 363,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.72. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $153,942,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

