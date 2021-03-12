Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.85-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.32 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.85-9.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $347.50 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.72. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.23. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

