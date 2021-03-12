Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

