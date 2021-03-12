UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.