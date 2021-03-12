Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.00

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 1567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Unifi alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $539.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth $3,521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Unifi by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unifi by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unifi by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.