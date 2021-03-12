Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.56 ($32.43).

UN01 stock traded up €1.04 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €31.24 ($36.75). The stock had a trading volume of 382,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €31.28 ($36.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.28.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

