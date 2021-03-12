United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

