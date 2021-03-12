United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) EVP Sells $398,320.32 in Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.98.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $40,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,949,000 after buying an additional 100,392 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.