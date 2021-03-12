United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

United Insurance stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Equities research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan bought 7,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,484.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,620 shares of company stock worth $94,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 51.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,902 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Insurance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in United Insurance by 24.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

